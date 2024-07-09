Kroger Finally Reveals Locations of Stores to Be Divested to C&S

Kroger is moving forward with merger plans despite several lawsuits seeking to keep it from joining with Albertsons Cos.

As it moves forward with its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. despite continued legal challenges, The Kroger Co. has released a list of the stores, distribution centers and plant locations that it plans to divest to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Some 579 Kroger and Albertsons stores, as well as other assets, will be divested as part of the plan, and Kroger has begun the process of informing associates at those locations of the move.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the stores and other assets to be divested were thoughtfully chosen to allow C&S to succeed in the geographies and maintain, if not increase, competition in those areas.

In a letter to affected associates, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the company is “confident that C&S will provide the transferred associates stability and opportunities to further enrich their careers with a growing company.”

Continued McMullen: “Together, we have committed that no frontline workers will lose their jobs and no stores will close as a result of the merger, which is true for stores that remain with Kroger and those that are transferred to C&S. C&S has also committed to maintaining transferred associates’ pay and health and wellness plans and to assume all collective bargaining agreements.”

Further, McMullen said that associates in the divested locations will become associates of C&S following resolution of several court cases and the closure of the merger transaction. Until that happens, they will remain employed by Kroger or Albertsons, respectively, and those stores will operate as they do today.