Tops Markets Transitions 5 Former Franchisee Locations

With the acquisition of the five stores previously operated by franchise partner SMI, Tops’ store network now includes just one remaining franchisee-owned location, in Lewiston, N.Y.

Tops Markets LLC has completed the successful transition of five New York state stores it acquired this past April from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Supermarket Management Inc. (SMI), a longtime franchise partner. The stores, which are now operating under the Tops banner, are four full-service locations in Depew, Lockport, South Buffalo, and Buffalo’s West Side, as well as a Tops Xpress store in Lancaster.

According to the agreement with SMI, the stores will retain their existing management teams, continue to employ all 585 associates at the five locations, and maintain all of their current in-store operations, including pharmacy services.

“We are thrilled to officially embark on this next chapter of our journey,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “Adding SMI’s five locations to our existing footprint will not only strengthen our corporate store network and enable us to serve more customers across western New York, but also expand our Tops family.”

