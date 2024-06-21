 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Transitions 5 Former Franchisee Locations

Stores will retain management teams, associates and current in-store ops
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
With the acquisition of the five stores previously operated by franchise partner SMI, Tops’ store network now includes just one remaining franchisee-owned location, in Lewiston, N.Y.

Tops Markets LLC has completed the successful transition of five New York state stores it acquired this past April from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Supermarket Management Inc. (SMI), a longtime franchise partner. The stores, which are now operating under the Tops banner, are four full-service locations in Depew, Lockport, South Buffalo, and Buffalo’s West Side, as well as a Tops Xpress store in Lancaster.

According to the agreement with SMI, the stores will retain their existing management teams, continue to employ all 585 associates at the five locations, and maintain all of their current in-store operations, including pharmacy services.

“We are thrilled to officially embark on this next chapter of our journey,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “Adding SMI’s five locations to our existing footprint will not only strengthen our corporate store network and enable us to serve more customers across western New York, but also expand our Tops family.”

In the next few months, Tops will invest more than $8 million in store renovations at 5827 South Transit Road in Lockport, 5175 Broadway in Depew, and 425 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The leadership team will then actively look into future investments and renovations at 1989 Seneca Street in Buffalo and 470 Aurora Street in Lancaster.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including the one franchisee location noted above. It’s the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

