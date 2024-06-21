 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Taking Over Former Dom’s Location in Chicago

Grocer is also poised to grow with 2 additional supermarkets in city’s outer suburbs
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
The Fresh Market Launches National Hiring Event
The Fresh Market will open soon in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The Fresh Market is poised to make its entrance into downtown Chicago as it takes over a piece of property formerly occupied by the now defunct Dom’s Kitchen & Market. The space at 2730 N. Halsted Street was vacated by Dom’s in April, and The Fresh Market has posted a number of job openings at the address with a banner reading “New Store Coming Soon to Lincoln Park in Chicago!”

The Fresh Market currently operates four stores in the greater Chicago area, including in Crystal Lake, Geneva, Lake Forest and Wilmette. In addition to the downtown location, job postings on the grocer’s website indicate that it will soon open two more Illinois locations in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Algonquin. 

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Attracts Attention With New Store in Florida]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Just months after the merger between Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the two companies closed all of their locations in and around Chicago, Dallas, Austin and Washington, D.C., in late April. In May, parent company Outfox Hospitality filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware, claiming that it could not pay its creditors. 

As for Foxtrot, media reports in its hometown of Chicago claim that once-shuttered stores in the Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhood on the city’s north sides will reopen, with founder Mike LaVitola still involved in the venture. A spokesperson added that at least a dozen other reopenings will be announced over the next few months, including stores in Chicago, Dallas and Austin.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 162 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds