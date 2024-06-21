The Fresh Market Taking Over Former Dom’s Location in Chicago

Just months after the merger between Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the two companies closed all of their locations in and around Chicago, Dallas, Austin and Washington, D.C., in late April. In May, parent company Outfox Hospitality filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware, claiming that it could not pay its creditors.

As for Foxtrot, media reports in its hometown of Chicago claim that once-shuttered stores in the Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhood on the city’s north sides will reopen, with founder Mike LaVitola still involved in the venture. A spokesperson added that at least a dozen other reopenings will be announced over the next few months, including stores in Chicago, Dallas and Austin.

