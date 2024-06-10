Heinen’s Expands in Illinois

Heinen's is opening a fifth location in suburban Chicago, which may welcome shoppers in 2025.

Heinen's is adding to its footprint in Illinois. The Warrensville Heights, Ohio-based independent grocer currently operates four stores in the northern suburbs of Chicago and is getting closer to a fifth outpost in the western suburb of Naperville.

According to local media reports, planning and zoning officials in that suburb of more than 150,000 residents okayed plans for a new Heinen Fine Foods location. Upon approval by the city council, the project could begin construction this year; the store was first floated in 2022 and has been in the planning and proposal stages since then.

Heinen’s intends to build a new store, following the teardown of a previous Butera supermarket on the site. As with other Heinen’s locations, this one would include bakery, meat, seafood, deli, dairy, produce, specialty cheese and prepared foods departments, along with everyday essentials, an expansive wine and beer selection and catering services. The retailer is also known for its in-store events and offers curbside pickup and delivery through the Tasteful Rewards loyalty program.

In other news, Heinen’s announced this week that it is now offering weekly in-store meal deals. Available four days a week, the discounts include specials for “Salad Bar Monday,” “Hot Soup Tuesday,” “Sushi Wednesday” and “Sandwich & Wrap Thursday.”

Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland, Ohio and Chicago areas. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen.