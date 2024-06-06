Sprouts Farmers Market Opening 2 Stores in Philadelphia

Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open two new stores in Philadelphia – doubling the number of stores in the state.

Sprouts Farmers Market , one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has announced it will open two new stores in Philadelphia – doubling the number of stores in the state. On June 14, the Roosevelt Mall (2327 Cottman Ave.) store will open. On June 21, the store at the Quartermaster Plaza (2370 W. Oregon Ave.) will have its grand opening. Both stores will celebrate with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the stores will open at 7 a.m.

“I am excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Philadelphia,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to Philadelphians, Sprouts also brings jobs to our communities, playing an important role in our vision of a safer, cleaner, greener Philadelphia, with access to economic opportunity for all.”

Both locations will celebrate Friday through Sunday of the respective grand opening weekend with these special events. A “pop-up party” out front of each store will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce, enjoy games and more. These activities are fun for the whole family and will last all weekend long.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 guests will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral on Friday. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. Giveaways and music throughout the weekend will also add to the festivities.

In anticipation of both store openings, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card. The Roosevelt store’s contest will be held until midnight on June 16 and the Oregon Ave. location’s contest will be open until midnight on June 23. Guests are entered when they sign up via the store’s respective page on Sprouts’ website.

Additionally, customers will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Guests at the Roosevelt Mall location can text “MALL” to 777-688 and shoppers at the Oregon Ave. location can text “PHIL” to get the discount. Sprouts’ weekly ads and savings of more than $100 with digital coupons are available on the Sprouts app.

Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates. It works with local Pennsylvania farmers like Harnish Farms, Frecon Farms, Hess Brothers Fruit Company and others to source local produce.

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program these stores will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Philabundance, a local food bank that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

Both locations will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.