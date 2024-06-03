 Skip to main content

No Frills Opens 1st Small-Format Store in Downtown Toronto

Grocery store is less than half the size of a traditional No Frills location
Jillian Morgan
Canadian Grocer Digital Editor
No Frills
No Frills, Canada's discount grocery retailer, opened its first small format store, located in downtown Toronto at the corner of King and Shaw.

No Frills has opened its first small format store.

Situated in downtown Toronto, the 15,000 square-foot space is less than half the size of a traditional No Frills location.

Customers can shop grocery, produce and meat at the same prices as the banner’s standard stores, as well as hot food, rotisserie chicken and fresh bakery.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market to Expand Small-Format Store Concept for Urban Shoppers]

"The new, smaller format gives us flexibility when determining new locations, whether in urban or rural settings, we can now open stores where Canadians need them most, improving access to lower cost food," said Melanie Singh, president of hard discount, Loblaw Cos. Ltd., in a release. "While smaller in size, the shopping experience will be comparable to the large format store – we design each new location with a full grocery shop in mind, according to the customers who shop there, stocking the brands and products they want most at the prices they have come to expect from No Frills."

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is the largest retailer and private-sector employer in Canada, operating 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article originally published in sister publication Canadian Grocer

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds