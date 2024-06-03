No Frills Opens 1st Small-Format Store in Downtown Toronto

No Frills, Canada's discount grocery retailer, opened its first small format store, located in downtown Toronto at the corner of King and Shaw.

Situated in downtown Toronto, the 15,000 square-foot space is less than half the size of a traditional No Frills location.

Customers can shop grocery, produce and meat at the same prices as the banner’s standard stores, as well as hot food, rotisserie chicken and fresh bakery.

"The new, smaller format gives us flexibility when determining new locations, whether in urban or rural settings, we can now open stores where Canadians need them most, improving access to lower cost food," said Melanie Singh, president of hard discount, Loblaw Cos. Ltd., in a release. "While smaller in size, the shopping experience will be comparable to the large format store – we design each new location with a full grocery shop in mind, according to the customers who shop there, stocking the brands and products they want most at the prices they have come to expect from No Frills."