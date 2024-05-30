Lidl US Grows Store Network in Pennsylvania

Lidl US will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store, in Harrisburg, Pa., in June.

Lidl US has revealed details on its newest store, in Dauphin County, Pa. Located at 5125 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg in Paxton Towne Centre, the new grocery store will open on Wednesday, June 12.

This latest location is part of Lidl’s growing store network in the Central Pennsylvania area. Other nearby Lidl stores in Pennsylvania include locations in York, Lancaster and Reading.

In addition to a curated assortment of a variety of grocery items, Harrisburg residents will soon be able to enjoy fresh protein offerings new to the brand, including organic and grass-fed options.

In a March 2024 interview with Progressive Grocer, CEO Joel Rampoldt mentioned that Lidl US was planning to make a lot of changes to its protein area. In addition to a new private brand, Lidl US will be rolling out “new training for our store associates to make sure that our freshness is always fantastic,” he said.

Rampoldt also spoke about the grocer’s easy-to-shop layout. “Our stores are smaller; we don’t carry every single item that you could imagine,” he said. “We do that for a reason: It’s easier to get in, get what you need and get out. You can get what you need, and at great quality and a great price. We want to be our customer’s first choice.”

Lidl US will debut its offerings to the Harrisburg community next month. Local Harrisburg leaders will on hand at the ribbon-cutting event, which starts at 7:30 a.m. on June 12, followed by a grand-opening celebration featuring special offers for shoppers.

The first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8:00 a.m. will receive special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also sample Lidl’s award-winning product assortment and take advantage of special giveaways.

“At Lidl, we are committed to bringing fresh, high-quality food to communities at affordable prices,” said Or Raitses, Lidl’s senior director of real estate for the north region. “We are excited to open our doors in Harrisburg and look forward to serving customers in the area.”

As part of its commitment to support the community, Lidl will make a donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which aids families in the Central Pennsylvania area, including Dauphin County. Lidl will donate $1 to the organization for each shopper who signs up for the myLidl app and sets Harrisburg as their store throughout opening weekend.

The new store will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and create approximately 20 new jobs.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. In the United States, the grocer has more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.