T&T Supermarkets Reveals Plans for 2nd U.S. Store

T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, has unveiled plans for a second location in Washington state. Slated to be located within the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center, in Lynnwood, Wash. – one of the busiest intersections in the area – the future store will offer exposure and accessibility off Highway 99, enabling it to serve the rapidly growing Asian community in Lynnwood and the northern Seattle region.

Last year, T&T revealed its expansion into the United States for the first time, with a flagship store scheduled to open in Bellevue, Wash.

“We never stopped looking at locations in Washington after the announcement of our flagship store in Bellevue,” noted Tina Lee, CEO of Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T. “There’s excellent growth potential here, and although we originally planned on only committing to a second location after Bellevue opens, we just couldn’t resist this opportunity. It’s a great location in a former grocery box – at 30,000 square feet, it’s a fitting size for Lynnwood.”

The Bellevue store won’t be opening on schedule, however.

“Today, we have good news and bad news,” added Lee. “The good news is we have signed our second location. The bad news is our first store is delayed. Unfortunately, our electrical panel – a critical piece of equipment – is on backorder. We do not have an official opening date for Bellevue yet, but we are determined to open later in the year.”

The Lynnwood store is expected to open summer 2025.

Founded in 1993, T&T currently operates more than 30 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.