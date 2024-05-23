Associated Food Stores Opens Locations in Utah and Idaho

On May 15, Midway, Utah, residents were invited to celebrate the grand opening of The Market at Midway, formerly known as Ridley’s Market.

On May 15, Associated Food Stores (AFS) opened The Market at Midway in Utah, formerly known as Ridley’s Market, and its adjacent convenience store, now named Market Express. The store is located on 42 West Main Street.

“Our focus is on providing top-quality groceries, exceptional service and a welcoming environment for everyone,” said owner Mike Holm.

Holm expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “I am honored to be a part of the Midway community and we will continue introducing exciting new offerings over time to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

According to the retailer, residents of Midway will be happy to know that the Ridley’s Market employees who have built strong relationships with customers over the years will remain at The Market at Midway store.