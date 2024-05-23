 Skip to main content

Associated Food Stores Opens Locations in Utah and Idaho

Banners include The Market at Midway and Ridley’s in American Falls
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Midway Market, AFS
On May 15, Associated Food Stores (AFS) opened The Market at Midway in Utah, formerly known as Ridley’s Market, and its adjacent convenience store, now named Market Express. The store is located on 42 West Main Street. 

“Our focus is on providing top-quality groceries, exceptional service and a welcoming environment for everyone,” said owner Mike Holm. 

Holm expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “I am honored to be a part of the Midway community and we will continue introducing exciting new offerings over time to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.” 

According to the retailer, residents of Midway will be happy to know that the Ridley’s Market employees who have built strong relationships with customers over the years will remain at The Market at Midway store.

Ridleys, AFS
From the moment they enter the remodeled store, customers of Ridley’s in American Falls, Idaho, will be greeted by bright displays, spacious aisles and an array of fresh produce.

Meanwhile, Ridley’s grocery store in American Falls, Idaho, recently underwent a renovation. According to the retailer, the remodeled store offers sleek modern design elements and thoughtful layout enhancements to create a vibrant and inviting atmosphere. From the moment customers enter, they’ll be greeted by bright displays, spacious aisles and an array of fresh produce, gourmet offerings and everyday essentials. 

Salt Lake City-based AFS was established in 1940 when 34 independent retailers joined together to battle high supplier costs and competition from large chain stores. With a focus on independent retailers, AFS has successfully changed the way these retailers operate. AFS currently serves nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West. The grocery retailer cooperative is No. 73 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

