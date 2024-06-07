A New Food City Supermarket Coming to Virginia

Food City broke ground on a new supermarket on Lee Highway in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Food City will open its doors to its newest supermarket in Pulaski, Va., on June 19. Located at E Main Street, the more than 54,200-square foot supermarket will serve as a replacement for the company’s existing location.

“We have served the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding county for the past 24 years, and we’re excited to provide our valued customers with a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve their needs,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The new store includes a hot food bar; Asian wok; fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; hickory wood smoker; fresh sushi; and large 38 café seating area.

Full-service meat will include in-house butchers to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days a week and offer a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Energy saving concepts range from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

Rapid checkout service will consist of six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. Curbside pick-up, home delivery and Doordash services will be available.

The new location will also include a Food City Pharmacy, Gas n’ Go with diesel fuel, and Starbucks café.

“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products they have come to expect from Food City, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” said Smith.

The Pulaski development also includes 7,500-square-foot of leasable retail space.

Elsewhere, Food City also broke ground on the new Food City on Lee Highway in Chattanooga, Tenn. The 56,000-square-foot retail supermarket, which will create 50-75 new area jobs, is expected to open early next year and will serve as a replacement for the existing location.

The new store will include a Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union branch location providing a full range of financial services.

"This partnership allows us to create an unbeatable one-stop destination for groceries and banking, bringing this exciting convenience to the community," said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU.

Food City’s parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates more than 150 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.