Where Is Trader Joe’s Headed Next?

Last month, high school seniors in Maryland pulled a senior prank – and went viral on social and traditional media – by putting up a sign that a Trader Joe’s store was coming soon to the town. While residents in that area were thrilled and then disappointed to find out that they’d been had, people in other parts of the country are looking at signs and anticipating the real arrival of Trader Joe’s locations.

The company announced this month that it is setting up shop in different regions of the country. First up: an outpost in Murrieta, Calif., that is set to open its doors on June 28. The store at 40388 Murrieta Hot Springs Road takes the place of a former office supply store in a town between Los Angeles and California in Riverside County. Elsewhere in its home state, Trader Joe’s is planning a site in Ladera Ranch, Calif., within Orange County, that will welcome shoppers at a to-be-determined date in 2024.

[RELATED: Trader Joe’s Has Viral Demand in the Bag]

The grocer has set its sights on the Midwest and mid-Atlantic as well. In the college town of East Lansing, Mich., residents and students of Michigan State University are eager for the Trader Joe’s to open later in 2024. Located at 2755 E. Grand River Avenue, the newly-built store joins other nearby grocers, including Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Kroger, Meijer and, across the street, Whole Foods Market.