Where Is Trader Joe’s Headed Next?
Meantime, outside Philadelphia, an outpost will open during the back half of the calendar year in the city of King of Prussia. The Trader Joe’s at 224 W. Dekalb Pike will be the fourth location in that county and the 12th in the greater Philadelphia market.
Also this week, Trader Joe’s affirmed that its stores will be open until 5 p.m. on July 4 to allow employees to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Shoppers can pick up a wide range of items to mark that occasion and other summer events, including seasonal products touted on the latest "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.