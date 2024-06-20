Festival Foods Is Expanding in Wisconsin

Skogen’s Festival Foods will open two new stores in Wisconsin later this year.

The Kimberly store, located at 800 East Maes Avenue, will open Sept. 20, followed by the Hudson store, which will open Nov. 8 at 1616 Crest View Drive.

“It’s an honor to join the Hudson community and also to continue serving our Fox Valley guests with a new store in Kimberly,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “We’re looking forward to providing an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

Each new store will offer guests a blend of familiar and new experiences, including an in-store Caribou Coffee kiosk with indoor café seating. The stores will also boast a fresh Food Court with a range of options, including Asian stir-fry, popcorn, sushi and hot cookies.