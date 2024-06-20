 Skip to main content

Festival Foods Is Expanding in Wisconsin

Midwest grocer to open new stores in Kimberly and Hudson
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Festival Foods' new Kimberly store will open Sept. 20.

Skogen’s Festival Foods will open two new stores in Wisconsin later this year.

The Kimberly store, located at 800 East Maes Avenue, will open Sept. 20, followed by the Hudson store, which will open Nov. 8 at 1616 Crest View Drive.

“It’s an honor to join the Hudson community and also to continue serving our Fox Valley guests with a new store in Kimberly,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “We’re looking forward to providing an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

Each new store will offer guests a blend of familiar and new experiences, including an in-store Caribou Coffee kiosk with indoor café seating. The stores will also boast a fresh Food Court with a range of options, including Asian stir-fry, popcorn, sushi and hot cookies.

The new stores will maintain Festival Foods’ traditional favorites such as a scratch bakery, extensive deli, premium meat and sustainable seafood options, a hot-food bar, natural and organic products, wine and spirits, and a variety of convenient take-home meals. Catering services, Click N Go online shopping and store pickup will also be available.

In addition, the Kimberly and Hudson locations will host a brat stand for nonprofit fundraising activities.

Hiring events are planned for later this summer to fill positions at both stores. Information regarding these events will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Festival Foods is teaming up with local farmers this summer to host farmers markets in the parking lots of select stores across Wisconsin.  

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

