Festival Foods Is Expanding in Wisconsin
The new stores will maintain Festival Foods’ traditional favorites such as a scratch bakery, extensive deli, premium meat and sustainable seafood options, a hot-food bar, natural and organic products, wine and spirits, and a variety of convenient take-home meals. Catering services, Click N Go online shopping and store pickup will also be available.
In addition, the Kimberly and Hudson locations will host a brat stand for nonprofit fundraising activities.
Hiring events are planned for later this summer to fill positions at both stores. Information regarding these events will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Festival Foods is teaming up with local farmers this summer to host farmers markets in the parking lots of select stores across Wisconsin.
Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.