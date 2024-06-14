Cingari Family Markets Debuts 2 Remodeled Stores, Gourmet Food Line

Family-owned and -operated Cingari Family Markets is welcoming customers to its two newly remodeled stores: the ShopRite of Commerce Street and Grade A Market on Newfield Avenue, both in Stamford, Conn. The ShopRite of Commerce Street, located at 1990 West Main Street, will reopen on Monday, June 17 at a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony to be attended by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and members of the chamber of commerce. The event will feature such fun family activities as a balloon artist, cupcake decorating, and food samples.

The remodeled ShopRite store now boasts a sleek exterior facade, a modern interior décor and refurbished produce, meat, seafood and bakery departments. It will also offer feature “The Grill,” a new dine-in and takeout experience, along with a dedicated cheesemonger, a full-service butcher, expanded take-and-bake seafood options, and a beer and craft brew center.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to a brand-new shopping destination,” said Tom Cingari Sr., president and CEO of Norwalk, Conn.-based Cingari Family Markets. “The renovations have allowed us to create an unmatched experience with incredible service, quality and convenience for our customers.”

Meanwhile, the renovated Grade A Market store, located at 563 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, will reopen on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 a.m., with a Boars Head food truck on-site that day to serve hot dogs and other samples to customers. The refreshed store now has updated décor and enhancements in the produce, seafood, floral and meat departments, as well as sustainable refrigerators and freezers throughout the store.

“The Newfield Avenue store has been an area staple for decades,” noted Cingari. “These upgrades will allow us to continue providing the outstanding service and convenience customers expect, now within a completely modernized shopping environment.”

New Branded Products

With the newly remodeled stores comes the launch of a line of gourmet prepared foods and products marketed under the Cingari Family Markets brand, including ready-to-eat restaurant-quality prepared meals, fresh-cut packaged produce, ready-to-cook marinated and seasoned premium meats, Italian-imported organic extra-virgin olive oil, Italian-imported organic balsamic vinegar, jarred marinara sauce, jarred vodka sauce, organic coffees, and locally brewed beers. The chef-created line reflects the Cingari family’s Italian heritage and their long commitment to quality and excellence, and also sports a newly designed Cingari Family Markets logo inspired by the family business’ origin.

“The Cingari Family Markets products pay homage to our family’s history, and the new logos are inspired by the original design, materials and colors my grandfather used for the very first store, while embracing a modern aesthetic,” explained Cingari. “Everything we do is built on the expertise and heritage of our family, now spanning four generations. As new Cingari generations come in, we modernize our approach to meet the needs of our customers while staying true to our core values.”

The company was recently honored with one of Progressive Grocer’s inaugural GroceryTech Innovation Awards for its “unique sustainability program for managing food waste that’s serving as a tech model for the grocery industry,” noted PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta, who presented the awards at the publication’s GroceryTech event, which was held in Dallas earlier this month.

In business for more than 90 years, Cingari Family Markets owns 10 ShopRite stores and two Grade A Market supermarkets across southwestern Connecticut. It’s a member of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.