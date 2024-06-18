Macey’s Introduces In-Store Sushi Restaurant in Utah

Macey's White Pine Sushi is more than just a sushi bar — it’s a full-fledged restaurant experience designed to cater to diverse palates and dietary preferences.

Macey’s, an Associated Food Stores (AFS) banner, officially introduced its new in-store restaurant White Pine Sushi during the Macey’s Little Cottonwood grand opening in Sandy, Utah, on May 15. By offering made-to-order sushi and a wide range of Japanese dishes, Macey’s aims to enhance the shopping experience with convenient and delicious dining options.

White Pine Sushi is more than just a sushi bar — it’s a full-fledged restaurant experience designed to cater to diverse palates and dietary preferences. Customers can grab a quick bite or enjoy a leisurely meal in the in-store seating area.

This full-menu establishment offers a range of Japanese cuisine, including traditional and specialty rolls, deep-fried tempura rolls, appetizers, bento boxes, rice bowls, and desserts.

Bringing White Pine Sushi to Macey’s Little Cottonwood aligns with the store’s commitment to providing fresh, high-quality food options that meet the evolving tastes of customers.