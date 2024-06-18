Macey’s Introduces In-Store Sushi Restaurant in Utah
Macey's isn't the only food retailer looking toward the East for innovative foodservice solutions. Other retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Gelson’s have also adopted authentic sushi solutions to meet consumers’ increasing interest in healthy and diverse food options.
To accommodate this demand, the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has formed the NFI Sushi Council. A pre-competitive stakeholder group, the council comprises harvesters, processors, distributors and end users at retail and foodservice, all working to enhance sushi product integrity and promote industry-led food safety.
“Sushi has achieved household status and is a major contributor to U.S. seafood consumption,” affirmed Council Chairman Michael McNicholas, of frozen seafood provider Culimer USA LLC, which has offices in Torrance, Calif., and Ridgefield, N.J. “The surge in popularity of raw and ready-to-eat products needs to be met with a similarly robust industry voice that advocates and advances the highest standard of handling and preparation for seafood destined for the sushi market.”
