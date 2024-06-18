 Skip to main content

Macey’s Introduces In-Store Sushi Restaurant in Utah

Sushi’s growing popularity highlights a shift toward healthier eating habits and a desire for variety in meal choices
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Macey's Sushi
Macey's White Pine Sushi is more than just a sushi bar — it’s a full-fledged restaurant experience designed to cater to diverse palates and dietary preferences.

Macey’s, an Associated Food Stores (AFS) banner, officially introduced its new in-store restaurant White Pine Sushi during the Macey’s Little Cottonwood grand opening in Sandy, Utah, on May 15. By offering made-to-order sushi and a wide range of Japanese dishes, Macey’s aims to enhance the shopping experience with convenient and delicious dining options. 

White Pine Sushi is more than just a sushi bar — it’s a full-fledged restaurant experience designed to cater to diverse palates and dietary preferences. Customers can grab a quick bite or enjoy a leisurely meal in the in-store seating area.

This full-menu establishment offers a range of Japanese cuisine, including traditional and specialty rolls, deep-fried tempura rolls, appetizers, bento boxes, rice bowls, and desserts.

Bringing White Pine Sushi to Macey’s Little Cottonwood aligns with the store’s commitment to providing fresh, high-quality food options that meet the evolving tastes of customers. 

Macey's isn't the only food retailer looking toward the East for innovative foodservice solutions. Other retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Gelson’s have also adopted authentic sushi solutions to meet consumers’ increasing interest in healthy and diverse food options. 

To accommodate this demand, the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has formed the NFI Sushi Council. A pre-competitive stakeholder group, the council comprises harvesters, processors, distributors and end users at retail and foodservice, all working to enhance sushi product integrity and promote industry-led food safety. 

“Sushi has achieved household status and is a major contributor to U.S. seafood consumption,” affirmed Council Chairman Michael McNicholas, of frozen seafood provider Culimer USA LLC, which has offices in Torrance, Calif., and Ridgefield, N.J. “The surge in popularity of raw and ready-to-eat products needs to be met with a similarly robust industry voice that advocates and advances the highest standard of handling and preparation for seafood destined for the sushi market.”

Salt Lake City-based AFS, a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, is No. 73 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

