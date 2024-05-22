Festival Foods to Host Farmers Markets in Wisconsin

Festival Foods will hold farmers markets in its parking lots throughout the summer.

Midwest grocer Festival Foods is teaming up with local farmers. The retailer will host farmers markets in the parking lots of select stores across Wisconsin throughout the coming months.

Festival Foods is all about making a positive difference in the communities it serves and the lives of the people in those communities. According the company, building relationships helps keep people at the heart of its organization. Hosting these farmers markets is an example of the grocer's commitment to building relationships as these events provide an opportunity for customers to support local farmers and artisans while also enjoying the freshest produce and baked goods.

The farmers markets will start on the following dates in the mentioned locations and will take place throughout the summer months:

May 25

Marshfield

Saturdays and Sundays 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 2

Eau Claire – Birch

Sundays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 2

Onalaska

Sundays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 3

Eau Claire – Mall

Mondays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 5

Eau Claire – Clairemont

Saturdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 6

Chippewa Falls

Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 14

Suamico

Sundays 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

According to this year’s “Power of Produce” report from FMI – The Food Industry Association, consumers are eager to incorporate produce into more meal occasions. Key areas for growth include providing shoppers with ideas for vegetable and fruit snacks, incorporating vegetables at breakfast and better-for-you desserts.

Offering in-store or online nutrition education for customers is a solid strategy to increase produce consumption, the report noted. Many consumers connect fresh produce with nutrition and health, resulting in higher consumption across various meal occasions when healthy eating is highlighted.

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.