New Regeneratively Grown Blueberries Hit Store Shelves

The betterful brand's mission is to enhance every stage of the growing, harvesting and delivery process to provide berries that are tastier, fresher and healthier for the planet.

Produce provider AC Foods has gone a step above “organic” fruit with the introduction of betterful, a line of Regenerative Organic Certified blueberries. Regenerative Organic Certified is a certification that meets the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare and farmworker fairness. To date, 227 farms and ranches across the United States have been certified.

Grown in California and Oregon, betterful blueberries use sustainable farming practices that deliver exceptional flavor and quality. Regenerative agriculture focuses on restoring natural resources, rebuilding landscapes, and revitalizing the rural communities where betterful blueberries are grown. At the center of regenerative agriculture is soil health, which the company says provides the nutrients needed to grow great tasting blueberries. The soil itself and the berries' deep root systems hold CO2 in the soil that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Experts agree regenerative agriculture is an important step in mitigating the effects of climate change.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market CEO Shares Regenerative Message]

Launched in stores in April and available through September, betterful blueberries are available in select Whole Foods, Sprouts, Bi-Rite, NewLeaf, Berkeley Bowl Marketplace and Oliver’s locations.

“As betterful blueberries continue to hit the shelves of leading retailers this spring, we are excited to bring a new level of flavor and sustainability to consumers,” said Sunnia Gull, VP of marketing at AC Foods. “Our regenerative organic approach not only delivers exceptional taste but also reflects our dedication to nurturing the planet for future generations.”