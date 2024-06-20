Ollie's Opens 1st Location in Wisconsin

The ever-expanding Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. is celebrating a growth milestone with the grand opening of a new store in Wisconsin, its 31st state. The Kenosha location officially opened on June 19.

"We are so excited to open our very first store in the great state of Wisconsin, where the folks have been so good to us," said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "As we enter our 31st state, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in Kenosha and its surrounding areas with a treasure-hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand-name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day."

The extreme retailer currently operates 520 stores in 31 states. Ollies will open two more stores on June 26: one in Cortland, N.Y., and another in DeKalb, Ill.

Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store that it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. It employs more than 10,000 associates across the company.