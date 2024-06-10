Trader Joe’s Has Viral Demand in the Bag

Customers have been flocking to Trader Joe's stores to snap up mini-tote bags in the latest product frenzy fueled by social media.

It’s been a “totes” good year for the Trader Joe’s brand image as consumers clamor for its tote bags. For the second time in 2024, the grocer’s reusable totes have gone viral and caused a run on the product at stores.

Over the past week, demand has turned red hot for TJ’s-branded insulated mini totes. As with the canvas mini totes that became a hit in March, these items have already wound up on resale sites like eBay, fetching way more than the in-store price of $3.99. As of press time, twin sets of bags were listed on eBay for $49.99 to $69.95.

[RELATED: Trader Joe's Gets Candid About Its Pricing Model]

The 1.5-gallon totes, which keep foods and beverages cool during the summer months, resemble lunch containers. They are available in bright magenta and teal colors.

In other news, Trader Joe’s is set to add even more fans in Southern California. The retailer announced that it is planning a location in Orange County in the town of Ladera Ranch. Set to open later this year, the latest store in the region is located at 27542 Antonio Parkway.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.