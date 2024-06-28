Jim Pattison Group Acquires Save Mart

Vancouver, Canada-based Jim Pattison Group is the parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods. Its divisions span the automotive, advertising, media, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment, exporting, financial, real estate and periodical distribution industries.

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer.