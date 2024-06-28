 Skip to main content

Jim Pattison Group Acquires Save Mart

California-based grocer operates Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx and other banners
Save Mart Opens Flagship Store in Hometown
The Save Mart Companies serves nearly 200 communities across California and Nevada.

The Jim Pattison Group has acquired California and Nevada grocer The Save Mart CompaniesCanadian Grocer confirmed.

Shane Sampson, executive chairman of The Save Mart Companies, will remain with the company, along with the rest of the senior leadership team. The grocer’s headquarters will also remain in Modesto, Calif.

“Our primary focus continues to be serving our associates, our customers, and our local communities by providing the freshest quality products at a great value,” a Save Mart representative said in a statement. “Our next chapter is primed for long-term, sustainable growth and innovation and we have full faith in a bright and enduring future.”

Vancouver, Canada-based Jim Pattison Group is the parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods. Its divisions span the automotive, advertising, media, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment, exporting, financial, real estate and periodical distribution industries. 

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer

