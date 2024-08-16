Kroger Doubles Planned Price Cuts to $1B If Merger Goes Through

Kroger is doubling down on its planned price cuts if the merger with Albertsons Co. goes through.

With grocery prices front and center this summer – from everyday conversations to presidential platforms to fresh data on easing-but-lingering inflation – The Kroger Co. is working to move ahead with its planned merger with Albertsons Cos., by, in part, addressing cost concerns. According to a report from Bloomberg, the grocer intends to double its proposed price cuts upon the completion of the $25.6 billion deal.

“We can confirm this number is correct and consistent with what we continue to share with regulators," Kroger spokesperson Erin Rolfes told Progressive Grocer. "As we’ve prepared for integration since announcing our planned merger nearly two years ago, we continued our ongoing work to confirm and increase opportunities to generate efficiencies to invest back in customer prices, associate wages and store experience. After the merger closes, Kroger will invest $1 billion to lower Albertsons’ prices, consistent with Kroger’s track record of fighting inflation and providing value to customers.”

Kroger had previously announced $500 million in price cuts under the broader umbrella, along with a $1 billion investment in employee wages and benefits. The doubling of the price cuts comes as the retail giant is facing off against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a trial set to begin later this month in Oregon and dealing with pushback from unions and consumer groups. Kroger is addressing other legal actions, too, including a ruling by the Colorado District Court, which scheduled a separate trial to begin on Sept. 30.

As hurdles mount, so are the expenses associated with the deal. Bloomberg reported that the costs related to deal have exceeded $800 million.