Kroger Doubles Planned Price Cuts to $1B If Merger Goes Through
In other merger-related news, Kroger announced this week that it is starting exchange offers and consent solicitations for Albertsons’ outstanding notes. That move, which also would remove some restrictions on Albertsons’ financial operations, is part of the merger process.
Meanwhile, legal maneuvers are being taken on the pro-merger side of the deal. Four state attorneys general in Ohio, Alabama, George and Iowa filed a brief in a federal court in Oregon this week declaring that the merger will help grocers compete in an increasingly tight market against mass, club and online retail players. They asserted that the FTC has too narrowly defined “supermarkets” and is excluding non-traditional grocery retailers like Costco, ALDI, Whole Foods and e-commerce sites. “The FTC’s tunnel vision in this case risks chilling the very competition that it seeks to protect,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “A full view of the competitive landscape shows no reason to delay this deal further.”
Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. View company website. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. View company website. PG also named Kroger and Albertsons among the Retailers of the Century. Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 18 on PG’s list.