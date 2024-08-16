Harris Presidential Campaign Takes Aim at High Food Prices

If elected president this November, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to propose a first-of-its-kind ban on “price gouging” in the food and grocery industry.

In a statement, Harris’s campaign said her proposal would include “clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries.” Harris also plans to more closely scrutinize mergers and acquisitions between large food producers and grocers, “specifically for the risk that the proposed merger would raise grocery prices for consumers.”

The move is part of a broader economic policy that also includes provisions for fair housing prices.

FMI – The Food Industry Association released a statement from its President Leslie G. Sarasin following the policy proposal, in which Sarasin stresses that inflation, not price gouging, has caused price increases among consumer goods. She also shared that conversations about food prices should “remain grounded in reality and data, rather than rhetoric.”

"It is both inaccurate and irresponsible to conflate an illegal activity like price gouging – a defined legal term in which specific violations of trade practices law occur − with inflation, which is a broad, macroeconomic measure of increases in consumer prices over time due to supply chain cost pressures,” Sarasin said. “In the context of food, inflation impacts how far the dollar goes when buying groceries.”

Continued Sarasin: “Americans should feel confident that the food industry has zero tolerance for deceptive practices like price gouging, an illegal activity that has no place in our stores and is inconsistent with the way the food industry conducts its business of feeding American families.”