Illinois to Eliminate Grocery Tax

The signing of HB3144 aims to make trips to the grocery store a little easier in the state of Illinois.

On Aug. 5, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law HB3144, the local government tax omnibus bill that eliminates the state tax on grocery items.

The Illinois General Assembly approved the legislation to eliminate the grocery tax in June when it approved Pritzker's 2025 budget plan. With the governor’s signature, the state tax is repealed across all of Illinois, although local governments have the option of imposing the tax on a local basis by ordinance. The 1% tax cut will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

This is not the first time that the Land of Lincoln has received a tax break. In 2022, the highest inflationary year since the 1980s, the governor worked with the General Assembly to temporarily suspend the state grocery tax for the fiscal year. The 1% grocery tax was brought back on July 1, 2023, and has been in effect ever since.