Grocery Stores Are Easiest to Steal From: Survey

Twenty-three percent of Americans have shoplifted, according to the survey from Charlotte, N.C.-based online lending marketplace LendingTree of 2,000 U.S. consumers — and 90% of recent shoplifters said that they were motivated to do so because of inflation and the current economy. More than a third (34%) said that they rely on five-finger discounts because prices have become unaffordable, while 30% said that it helps make ends meet.

Shoplifters are more likely to take from chain stores (52%) than local stores (28%). They admitted that their thievery is easiest in the grocery channel (46%). The most common items that shoplifters target are food and nonalcoholic drinks (45%).

As American steal daily essentials amid continual economic uncertainty, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently revealed a probe into why grocery prices remain high. Major grocery chains would be ordered to provide information on their costs and prices on common products.

According to the LendingTree survey, shoplifters are most likely to hide the items on their bodies (55%) or in purses or bags (36%), while 25% are bold enough to walk out with their loot in plain sight.

Barely more than half (52%) of shoplifters said that they got away with it, while 48% revealed that they were caught red-handed. Of those caught, 33% were warned, 24% were arrested and 22% were banned from the store.

Overall, 18% of Americans confided that today’s antitheft technology doesn’t deter them from shoplifting.