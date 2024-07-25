Majority of Food Retailers Are in ‘Theft Crisis’ Mode

It’s no secret that retail theft has become a major issue for grocers in recent years, and solutions company Avery Dennison is taking a closer look at how industry executives are currently looking at the issue. According to new research from the company, 65% of food retailers in the United States and United Kingdom say the impact of theft has reached a crisis point, with 38% of respondents saying theft is a bigger concern today than it was 12 months ago.

Avery Dennison surveyed 300 senior retail leaders representing brands with more than 200 stores, and for food retailers, addressing the impact of theft was found to be the leading business concern. Other pressing concerns included optimizing omnichannel, improving staff efficiencies, minimizing supply chain disruptions and addressing talent shortages, respectively.

Grocers are still in the process of boosting their response to theft, with 55% reporting that 3% to 4% of their total IT budget is allocated to retail theft detection and prevention. Half of the retailers surveyed said those budgets include an increase in spend over the last two years. However, 27% believe those allocated resources are insufficient.