Majority of Food Retailers Are in ‘Theft Crisis’ Mode
“While theft remains a significant concern, shrinkage extends further to include supply chain waste, misplaced inventory, human error and even fraud,” said Francisco Melo, president, Solutions Group at Avery Dennison. “The impact is substantial.”
Continued Melo: “To protect profits and create safer store environments, it is imperative that retailers take a data-led approach to security. Leveraging advanced track and trace technologies such as RFID, with real-time analytics, will help to turn loss prevention into a proactive operation rather than a reactive one.”
Indeed, facial recognition technology was said to be the most effective measure deployed to date among food retailers, followed by security guards, license plate recognition technology and RFID tags, respectively.
As for the future, 77% of respondents said they have either deployed RFID tags or plan to in the next two years, while 42% will deploy AI-enabled cameras and 36% plan to introduce facial recognition technology during that time.