Kroger Implements Receipt Checks at Several Ohio Locations

Kroger is implementing new safety measures at 12 locations in its home state of Ohio.

Citing an effort to curtail rising levels of theft, The Kroger Co. has begun performing periodic receipt checks at several locations in its Columbus, Ohio, and Cincinnati markets. The company said it has recently deployed other safety measures at the 12 affected stores.

“At Kroger we are committed to providing access to fresh food and essentials. Safety is one of our core values, and it guides everything we do," Kroger spokesperson Mark Bruce told Progressive Grocer. "In response to increased incidents of theft, we recently deployed added safety measures, including receipt checks, at six Columbus-area stores. Although early in implementation, we have received positive feedback from associates and customers.”

Affected stores include:

150 West Sycamore Street, Columbus

1350 North High Street, Columbus

1745 Morse Road, Columbus

3600 Soldano Blvd., Columbus

3637 South High Street, Columbus

2000 East Main Street, Columbus

3760 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati

4777 Kenard Avenue, Cincinnati

4500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

4613 Marburg Avenue, Cincinnati

100 E. Court Street, Cincinnati

1 W Corry Street, Cincinnati

Retail theft has become an increasingly dire issue in recent years, and many grocers are changing their strategies in an attempt to combat it.

For Walmart, that means forgoing self-checkout at several of its locations. One of the company’s stores in St. Louis, Mo., and another in Cleveland, Ohio, have seen their self-checkout kiosks removed in favor of adding more traditional checkout options.

Several other food retailers have begun retooling self-checkout amid a time of unprecedented shrink caused by theft, including Target, which recently rolled out Express Self-Checkout at most of its nearly 2,000 stores nationwide. These lanes are limited to 10 items or fewer.

Other retailers that have recently made changes to their self-checkout strategy include Dollar General and Schnuck Markets Inc. Meanwhile, Albertsons Cos.-owned Safeway has installed high-tech security gates at the exit in some of its San Francisco- and Washington D.C.-area stores.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.