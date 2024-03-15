Dollar General Makes 3 Changes to Self-Checkout Strategy

Dollar General Corp. revealed during its fourth-quarter earnings (see below for Q4 highlights) call on March 14 that it plans to make three changes to its self-checkout strategy this year. The discount retailer currently has self-checkout options available in more than 14,000 stores.

Its first action, which has already begun, is to convert some or all self-checkout registers to associated assisted-checkout options in approximately 9,000 stores.

“This is intended to drive traffic first to our staffed registers, with assisted-checkout options available as second or third options to reduce lines during high-volume times,” explained CEO Todd Vasos.

The second course of action applies to all remaining stores with self-checkout. Here, Dollar General is starting to limit self-checkout to transactions consisting of five items or fewer. A similar move was recently made by Schnuck Markets Inc.; self-checkout lanes in all of its stores are limited to customers who have 10 items or fewer.

For its third course of action, Vasos said that over the first half of the year, Dollar General plans to completely remove self-checkout from more than 300 of its highest-shrink stores. According to research from Grabango, self-checkout machines are contributing to shrink in a major way, with losses totaling 3.5% of sales, or more than 16 times more loss than traditional cashier lanes. In fact, shrink was attributed to Dollar General’s drop in gross profit in Q4. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 29.5%, a decrease of 138 basis points.

Vasos said that all of these steps are in line with what the customer prefers – more personal engagement at the store.

“Although adoption rates for self-checkout have been high, we believe there's truly no substitute for an employee presence at the front end of the store to greet customers and provide excellent customer service, including at checkout,” he noted.

Beyond changes to self-checkout, Dollar General is also executing a variety of other actions to reduce shrink this year, including inventory reduction efforts, additional shrink incentive programs for store managers to encourage and foster a greater sense of ownership, SKU rationalization, and the use of high-shrink planograms, whereby Dollar General will remove certain high-shrink items from high-shrink stores to target the greatest opportunity for improvement.

Regarding SKU rationalization, Dollar General has already begun actively reducing the number of SKUs that it carries in stores through its planogram reset process, and it expects net reduction of up to 1,000 SKUs in stores by the end of 2024.