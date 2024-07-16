Simbe Adds Mobile App, Virtual Tour Feature

Simbe is also rolling out a new virtual tour feature that allows retailers to view their stores from anywhere and provide teams with information needed to make decisions. Detailed snapshots and time-lapses of each aisle are taken through Tally. The feature is available through the new mobile app and Simbe’s web platform and gives grocers 360-degree views of their store interiors that can be navigated remotely and efficiently.

“We are thrilled to equip our valued retail partners with groundbreaking solutions that power a radical new approach to capturing and understanding store data,” said Simbe CEO Brad Bogolea. “The quantifiable outcomes that our global customers produce every day affirm that only Simbe delivers the advanced technology retailers need to quickly prioritize inventory tasks from most to least urgent, verify stock levels before the pre-dinner rush, implement seasonal promotions, remotely assess high-risk areas to enhance theft prevention and more.”

Greg Buzek, founder, president and principal analyst of tech advisory firm IHL Group, said the enhancements are a right-time, right-place solution for today’s operators. “Retailers have, historically, relied on costly capture services to take one-time snapshots of stores on an annual basis. At the same time, we know store teams across retail sectors yearn for more advanced, user-friendly tools that drive efficiency and effectiveness in day-to-day store operations,” he declared. “Because of solutions like Simbe’s that support both corporate and store-level objectives, top retailers gain unprecedented insight into store and inventory conditions.”