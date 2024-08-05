Government 'Strike Force' Makes Play for Large Grocers

Several arms of the federal government will be looking at pricing and profits of large U.S. grocers.

As early August indicators, including a worse-than-expected jobs report and a downturn in global financial markets, reflect continual economic uncertainty, regulators in the United States are taking aim at the grocery sector. On Aug. 1, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that the agency is looking into grocery costs and retailers’ performances in the recent history marked by elevated inflation.

“I’ll be asking [the] commission to join me in launching an inquiry into grocery prices to shed light on why it is that prices and profits remain so high, even as costs appear to come down,” said Lina Khan, during the first meeting of the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing. That Strike Force was formed in March, as President Joe Biden announced efforts to stop what it called “illegal corporate behavior” that results in higher prices for consumers.

Khan, along with leaders from other agencies including the Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General’s office, among others, said that the group will explore the tactics of what it called big grocery chains. The multi-agency initiative will also investigate pricing deeper in the supply chain, back to farmers and producers.