Kroger and Albertsons: A Case Study in Operational Resilience

Kroger is in year seven of its “Restock Kroger” transformation initiative, which it says has improved processes, created new revenue streams, and freed resources to invest in associates, technology and lower prices. The initiative has also removed $3 billion in costs from the business.

So where does Restock Kroger stand now?

“As part of our capital investment plans for 2024, we announced that we are building more new stores in a meaningful way that will support our long-term growth model,” McMullen says. “When we launched Restock Kroger, we knew that a strong omnichannel experience was a key to serving our customers in the future. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made there and will continue to invest in digital, as it remains an important part of our growth model.”

In its earnings report for the first quarter ended in June, Kroger logged growth in digital sales, increased total household penetration and touted its better-than-expected performance. However, its net income dipped for the first time in 12 months. The retailer said when it released the report that same-store sales were flat and that earnings had dropped 1.6% to $947 million, compared with the prior year.

According to Kroger, the decreases were attributable to increased price investments and lower pharmacy margins, but McMullen stresses that the company continues to be bullish on its health- and-wellness business.

“Our Kroger Health business continues to grow and support families who want to live healthier lives,” he asserts. “Our pharmacists, techs, dietitians and nurse practitioners are available to patients every day to address big and small health needs. From dietary counseling to questions about medications, patients can find expert, convenient care right in their neighborhood store. We are optimistic about the potential of this area of our business. Our [prescription] adherence initiatives are on track, and our teams are providing excellent care, which helps patients live healthier lives. Additionally, our marketing plans and in-store activations designed to raise awareness and attract new patients are launching now to help drive growth in the back half of the year.”

Digital sales overall grew more than 8% during the quarter, and Kroger’s delivery and pickup business combined for double-digit growth. During Q1, Kroger increased delivery sales by 17% over last year, and also grew digitally engaged households by 9%. Additionally, the grocer achieved a new record for quarterly pickup fill rate.

The growth in digital came at a time when Kroger had paused some of its digital delivery plans, specifically with its partner Ocado. In 2018, Kroger revealed a partnership with the U.K.-based grocery tech business to launch more than 20 customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) across the United States, but then put a hold on some of those openings. Now the retailer, which has opened only eight CFCs so far, seems to be fine-tuning its delivery strategy with new offerings from Ocado.

In late July, Ocado said that Kroger had placed an order for new automated technologies to roll out in CFCs across its network. The technologies include proprietary Ocado innovations such as On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) and Automated Frameload (AFL), both of which aim to bring new levels of efficiency and labor productivity to the Kroger Delivery network. These innovations will enable Kroger to further drive down its costs to fulfill orders from CFCs.

As for brick and mortar, McMullen says that expanding the store network is important to increasing overall omni sales.

“We believe a strong and growing store network is important,” he notes. “Many of the ways we go to market in digital still come through the store channel. We know that our most profitable customers shop both in-store and online, so it’s important to be there for our customers in the way they choose to shop with us. As a result, we expect new stores to be an important part of sales growth in our [total shareholder return] model going forward.”