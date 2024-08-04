Kroger and Albertsons: A Case Study in Operational Resilience

Albertsons SVP of National Merchandising Gineal Davidson says the retailer's purpose remains simple: bringing people together around the joys of food and inspiring well-being through food that builds up families and communities.
Customers for Life (Cont’d)
Meanwhile, Albertsons is moving along on its own transformation path, which it calls Customers for Life. Launched in 2022, the five-pronged strategy is designed to place the customer at the center of everything that Albertsons does, with the ultimate goal of supporting customers every day, every week and for a lifetime.
At the Western Association of Food Chains convention in Denver this past May, Gineal Davidson, SVP of national merchandising at Albertsons, summed the strategy up this way: “Our purpose remains simple: bringing people together around the joys of food and inspiring well-being through food that supports traditions through innovative and fresh food, through flavors and functional products that we collectively bring to market to build up our families and communities.”
Davidson and a slew of other Albertsons senior leaders detailed at the show how the company is driving its “ambition of creating customers for life by connecting with and supporting customers in all stages of their life.”
When Albertsons debuted the strategy, the retailer defined it as digitally connecting and engaging customers; differentiating the store experience; elevating the retailer’s distinctiveness in fresh by expanding private-brand products and services, as well as by enhancing product offerings in center store; modernizing capabilities through an improved supply chain, enhanced data and data analytics, and ongoing productivity; and further embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives throughout its operations.
Davidson went further, though, by explaining how the company is working to create distinction in the minds of customers by making their lives easier through convenience, quality, health, value and personalization.
“We’re creating compelling reasons for customers to interact with us daily, not only to shop, but to engage with us,” Davidson observed. “We want to help them plan their meals, find new recipes, support their routines in a very easy way and find information that inspires them.”
Davidson explained that the keys to success for Albertsons this year include thinking more deeply about the insights and information that the retailer has about customers, “and about the customers that we don’t get and about tomorrow’s customers, so that we can drive more trips and traffic, sign up new members, retain our current members, increase the breadth and depth of our categories, and continue to grow our share of wallet in the market. … We want to build emotional connections, personalized and relevant communications, delightful and rewarding experiences, meaningful brand connections.”
Albertsons for U
When Albertsons, which has annual sales of around $80 billion and more than 285,000 associates, reported first-quarter earnings this past July, one metric in particular was a highlight: Loyalty members increased 15% to 41.4 million during the period.
CEO Vivek Sankaran credited the Customers for Life strategy with the increase. “In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we continued to invest in our Customers for Life strategy and the digital and omnichannel capabilities necessary to support it,” Sankaran said. “Our Customers for Life strategy is placing the customer at the center of everything we do, and we continued to drive strong year-over-year growth in loyalty members as we launched our new simplified for U loyalty program.” Earlier this year, the retailer transitioned its loyalty program to a single points-based system and added a new automatic cash-off option for more convenient savings and other benefits.
Sankaran also pointed out that amid an evolving economic and industry backdrop in Q1, Albertsons continued to deliver outsized growth in its digital and pharmacy businesses.
The company reported that its Q1 net sales and other revenue came to $24.3 billion, compared with $24.1 billion during Q1 2023. The increase was driven by Albertsons’ 1.4% growth in same-store sales, along with strong growth in pharmacy sales.
Net income dropped to $240.7 million, or 41 cents per share, however. Last year’s net income was $417.2 million, or 72 cents per share, which included the $49.7 million, or 9-cent-per-share, benefit related to the reduction in the reserve for an uncertain tax position.
During Q1, the company completed 17 remodels, opened one new store, and invested in digital and technology platforms. Albertsons sees challenges ahead, though.
“As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2024, we expect to see headwinds related to investments in associate wages and benefits, an increasing mix of our pharmacy and digital businesses which carry lower margins, and the cycling of prior-year food inflation,” Sankaran said. “We expect these headwinds to be partially offset by ongoing productivity initiatives.”
In addition to those factors, uncertainties regarding macroeconomic conditions, employee morale, consumer behavior and, of course, the merger with Kroger are sure to pose extra difficulties.