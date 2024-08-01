Preparing_for_Entertainment_Infused_Grocery_Retail

Q&A with Abhijit (Abhi) Vaidya, Associate VP and Strategic Business Unit Head for Grocery Retail at Cognizant

With over 25 years of experience, Abhijit (Abhi) Vaidya is an associate VP and strategic business unit head for Grocery Retail at Cognizant, an IT and consulting firm helping companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with Abhi to dive deeper into tackling grocery-specific challenges, the role of generative artificial intelligence (AI), how to build on omnichannel momentum, and more.

PG: What are some current challenges in the grocery industry, and how can grocers effectively meet shoppers’ needs to maintain their loyalty?

Abhi: First, consumer expectations are shifting. Traditionally, grocery stores were transactional, but today that is shifting to become more experience oriented.

Next, leveraging generative AI to analyze consumer data and recommend products, recipes and meal plans aligned to consumers’ health and wellness goals builds loyalty by providing educational resources and data-driven recommendations.

That said, grocers are interested in optimizing hyper-personalization efforts and improving the customer experience across in-store and digital formats.

PG: What role will generative AI play within grocery?

Abhi: Industry experts estimate generative AI to deliver more than $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032. Here are three ways grocers are using generative AI to drive innovation: