Preparing for Entertainment-Infused Grocery Retail
PG: CEO Vivek Sankaran reinforced in Albertsons’ latest financial report that “there is reason for optimism in the omnichannel.” Why is there excitement around omnichannel, and what can grocers do to build on this momentum?
Abhi: We have seen grocers like Kroger and Albertsons increase delivery sales over the last year, and Walmart’s digital sales have surged 21% in Q1 from in-store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, and marketplace segments.
Thus, grocers are focused on unifying the digital and physical store experience to remove friction and allow consumers to shop more fluidly. A robust omnichannel strategy should:
- Be convenient: Empower customers to choose how they want to shop with flexible shopping options.
- Improve inventory: Optimize visibility into inventory to reduce food waste, and improve operational efficiencies.
- Include personalization: Make informed decisions to optimize marketing, assortment, pricing and promotions.
- Increase revenue and loyalty: Create multi-channel touchpoints to encourage shoppers to spend more money, more frequently, and across different channels.
PG: What will grocery stores look like in the future? How can grocers set themselves up today to better prepare for it?
Abhi: Grocery stores will be more experiential and community oriented. They will infuse themselves with other entertainment channels to make their shopping experience more memorable and engaging.
To prepare for this shift, grocers should consider partnering with other entertainment vendors to create a ‘one-stop-shop’ for consumers. Whether it’s bringing customers together for community events, such as sporting, live music, or wine tastings, grocery stores should continue to find ways to put the community at the center of their customer experiences.