Rosauers Acquires Hank's Harvest Foods in Washington

Rosauers Supermarkets has completed its acquisition of Hank's Harvest Foods in Twisp, Wash. This latest addition brings the chain’s total number of grocery stores to 24.

Hank and Judy Konrad purchased Hank's in 1975 and built the larger, current location just a few years later. Hank's Harvest Foods has been a fixture in the community for almost 50 years. Hank's is known throughout the Methow Valley as the local grocery store that takes care of customers and employees alike with quality and selection, excellent service, and an unwavering commitment to the surrounding community.

