Rosauers Acquires Hank's Harvest Foods in Washington
Washington Food Industry Association presented Hank’s Harvest Foods with its Community Service award in 2015. Hanks’ stayed open during the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire in north central Washington, ensuring that the community and firefighters had access to supplies and acted as a hub of information. After an evacuation order, Konrad even handed out money to ensure that all citizens at his adjoining service station could flee the fires.
"Rosauers is excited to welcome Hank’s into the Rosauers family,” said Cliff Rigsbee, CEO of Rosauers. “We are honored to have been given the opportunity to serve the Methow Valley. Hank and Judy are heroes in this community and have shown great trust in us [by] allowing us to continue their legacy of service and support.”
Rosauers Supermarkets is a regional chain of 24 supermarkets located in Washington state, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Banners include Super1Foods and Huckleberry’s Natural Market. Based in Spokane, Wash., Rosauers has approximately 2,100 employees. The grocer is owned by fellow Spokane-based business URM Stores Inc.