HCMC Strengthens Market Share in Grocery Industry

HCMC is committed to sustainable growth in the organic supermarket industry.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC) has acquired GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma, as part of the continued expansion of the company’s organic grocery segment.

HCMC is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

GreenAcres Market offers organic and all-natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brands. Items include everything from organic produce, natural groceries, dietary supplements and freshly prepared food.