Boxed.com Relaunches Under New Owner

Online bulk essentials retailer Boxed is back.

Spresso, a provider of AI-powered e-commerce solutions, has partnered with online wholesale retailer MSG Distributors to relaunch Boxed. The news comes nearly one year after MSG completed its acquisition of Boxed, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023.

Boxed was founded in 2013. Selling bulk sizes of pantry items and other everyday essentials to consumers and businesses without the requirement of a membership fee, it was positioned as an online competitor to membership warehouse clubs

"We’re thrilled to power the reintroduction of Boxed," said Jared Yaman, Spresso CEO. "Our goal is to provide the tools businesses and consumers need to discover and restock their bulk essentials. Boxed is a beloved brand, and by infusing it with our advanced technology, we aim to create the premier online destination for convenient and smart shopping."