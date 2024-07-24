Boxed.com Relaunches Under New Owner
The relaunch brings the Spresso platform full circle. Spresso was the technology division of Boxed under previous ownership. It was spun out with support from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.
Jared Yaman, formerly COO and co-founder of Boxed, now serves as Spresso's CEO.
The relaunched Boxed.com will leverage Spresso technology and MSG’s established fulfillment network to deliver an enhanced customer experience and drive growth for the revived brand. The company cited the following Improvements include:
- Streamlined Shopping: Headless API provides a simple checkout flow with flexible fulfillment options, making shopping on Boxed.com seamless and user friendly.
- Comprehensive Data Modeling and Advanced Analytics: Custom data modeling enables actionable insights and an improved experience for customers and vendors.
- Machine Learning Personalization: Advanced ML generates tailored product suggestions for ease of basket building, boosting customer loyalty and increasing sales.
“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Spresso's cutting-edge technology in creating personalized experiences aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering outstanding service and value to our customers, further enhancing our supply chain expertise,” said Mark Gadayev, CEO at Boxed and MSG. “Whether it’s back to school prep or your favorite snack, we're confident that this partnership will deliver an unparalleled level of service and satisfaction to our customers. Together, we look forward to enhancing the way people shop for essentials online.”
This article originally appeared in sister publication Chain Store Age.