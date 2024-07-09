Sam’s Club Discontinues Popular Member Perk

Starting Aug. 19, Sam's Club Plus members will be required to spend at least $50 to receive free delivery for online orders.

Sam’s Club has informed its Plus members that it will soon increase free shipping minimums. Starting Aug. 19, Plus members will get free shipping only on eligible items online or in the app when they spend $50 or more per order. Otherwise, an $8 fee will be applied. Currently, Plus members get free shipping on most online items.

With Sam’s Club Plus membership already costing $110 a year, many of the retailer's customers have taken to social media to voice their frustrations that what was once a free perk will now cost them even more money. Some customers have even threatened to leave Sam’s Club for its warehouse club competitors, such as Costco or BJ’s, after learning about the increased shipping minimum.

Sam’s Club justified the increase on its website, writing “By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members. This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want.”

The company also emphasized such other Plus Perks as free Curbside Pickup on eligible items; the ability to earn 2% Sam’s Cash on qualifying in-club purchases, up to $500 a year; 10 free select generic prescriptions and 600-plus generics priced at $10 or less; and early shopping at select locations.