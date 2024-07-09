Sam’s Club Discontinues Popular Member Perk
In addition, starting Aug. 19, Plus members will also receive free same-day delivery on qualifying orders when they spend $50 or more. Same-day delivery orders previously had an $8 flat-rate fee on all orders, which will still be applied if the new cart minimum isn’t reached.
There’s also good news for customers with base Club membership. Free curbside pickup will be available starting on Aug. 19 when they spend a minimum of $50. Otherwise, the current $4 fee will still be applied to each eligible order. Club membership costs $50 annually.
Sam's Club membership changes come at a time when more consumers are flocking to big-box retailers to shop in bulk to save money on food items. For its first quarter ending April 26, Sam's Club reported stronger dollar and unit share in grocery. Net sales at the retailer increased 4.6% to reach $21.4 billion during the period. Digital was a bright spot, with an 18% rise in e-comm sales and an expansion in membership income.
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8.