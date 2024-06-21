BJ’s Names New Board Member

BJ’s Wholesale Club has named CPG veteran Dave Burwick to its board of directors, effective immediately. Burwick, who served as president and chief executive officer of Boston Beer Company, Inc., will serve as a member of the company’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Dave to our board,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of BJ’s. “Dave brings over 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the beverage industry. He has a strong track record of building brands and leading growth companies. We look forward to leveraging his deep consumer knowledge and expertise as we continue to execute the company’s long-term strategy and maximize shareholder value.”

Prior to his tenure at Boston Beer Company, Burwick served as president and CEO of Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., and also held positions at WW International and PepsiCo. He is also a member of the Boston Bruins Foundation Advisory Board.