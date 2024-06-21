 Skip to main content

BJ’s Names New Board Member

Dave Burwick joins the nominating and corporate governance committee effective immediately
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
BJ's is adding Dave Burwick to its board of directors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has named CPG veteran Dave Burwick to its board of directors, effective immediately. Burwick, who served as president and chief executive officer of Boston Beer Company, Inc., will serve as a member of the company’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Dave to our board,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of BJ’s. “Dave brings over 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the beverage industry. He has a strong track record of building brands and leading growth companies. We look forward to leveraging his deep consumer knowledge and expertise as we continue to execute the company’s long-term strategy and maximize shareholder value.”

Prior to his tenure at Boston Beer Company, Burwick served as president and CEO of Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., and also held positions at WW International and PepsiCo. He is also a member of the Boston Bruins Foundation Advisory Board.

Last month, BJ’s reported robust first quarter earnings for the 13 weeks ended May 4. The quickly growing retailer saw gains in membership income, unit volume and traffic, notching a 4% net sales increase for the quarter.

Comparable club sales increased by 1.6% year over year, while digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 21% and membership fee income increased by 8.6% to $111.4 million over the same period. Gross profit increased to $883.4 million during the quarter, up from $880.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by growth in membership fee income.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

