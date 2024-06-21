BJ’s Names New Board Member
Last month, BJ’s reported robust first quarter earnings for the 13 weeks ended May 4. The quickly growing retailer saw gains in membership income, unit volume and traffic, notching a 4% net sales increase for the quarter.
Comparable club sales increased by 1.6% year over year, while digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 21% and membership fee income increased by 8.6% to $111.4 million over the same period. Gross profit increased to $883.4 million during the quarter, up from $880.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by growth in membership fee income.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.