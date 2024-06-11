New CEO at Clover Sonoma

West Coast dairy producer Clover Sonoma has tapped John Coletta to succeed retiring CEO Ken Gott. Coletta will take the reins of the Petaluma, Calif., company on July 1.

The new executive will leverage 35 years of related industry experience in his new role, where he will work to expand Clover’s presence. Among other leadership positions, Coletta served as president, CFO and chief strategy officer at Peet’s Coffee; CFO at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group and CFO and president at Quiznos.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to the Clover Sonoma family,” said Marcus Benedetti, chairman of the board. “John is a transformative leader with a passion for people, community, and innovation. His strategic vision and focus on progress make him the ideal person to lead us to new heights. I am confident our employees, network of local family farm partners, and beloved Clover brand will thrive under his leadership.”

Coletta said he is eager to enhance the well-known California brand. "Clover Sonoma is more than just a dairy brand - it's an industry leader with deep roots in the community. From hardworking employees and local family farms to generations who grew up with Clo the Cow, Clover pioneered conscious, high-quality dairy,” he remarked, adding, “I am humbled to uphold its rich heritage while guiding Clover’s future growth.”

One of California’s largest regenerative dairy producers, Clover Sonoma produces milk, cheese, butter and other dairy products from a network of more than 30 family farms. The nearly century-old business is a Certified B Corporation and the first dairy brand to become American Humane Certified.

Gott served as Clover Sonoma’s CEO for a decade.