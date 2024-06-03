Schwan’s Announces New CEO

Schwan's Company has promoted Brian Schiegg to the role of CEO. The Bloomington, Minn.-based food company announced that he is formally taking over the position from retiring leader Dimitrios Smyrnios, following a brief transition period.

Before his recent elevation, Schiegg was president of Schwan’s Consumer Brands business, which includes brands such as Red Baron, Freschetta, Tony’s Pizza, Mrs. Smith’s, Edwards, Pagoda and bibigo. He joined the company in 2021 and, in a short time, steered the bibigo Asian-style food line and Red Baron pizza collection to a No. 1 market share position within their categories.

Schiegg’s two-decade industry career includes a tenure as COO of Ocean Spray Cranberries. He also spent several years in leadership roles for subsidiaries and departments of Mars, Inc.

"Brian has the full support and confidence of the company's board of directors and CJ Foods' leadership to maintain Schwan's momentum and propel our company to even greater heights in the future," said Minsok Pak, chairman of Schwan's Company's board of directors and CEO of Schwan's parent company, CJ Foods. "The North American market is critical to our growth strategy, and I personally look forward to working with Brian to achieve our vision of becoming the No. 1 provider of ethnic cuisine in the United States."

Schiegg, who earned a bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and an MBA from the University of Southern California, said he is honored to serve as the seventh CEO in the organization’s 72-year history. "Schwan's is an extremely strong company with an amazing heritage, and we have built an extraordinary team of very talented people. Together, we will work to build upon our position as a leader in the North American market and continue to pursue our plans for long-term growth," he remarked.

In other news, Schwan’s announced plans to further invest in a food production facility in Sioux Falls, S.D. In addition to building a 700,000-square-foot plant, the company will open a new regional office in downtown Sioux Falls to support the expansion and operations.