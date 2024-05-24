US Foods Appoints New Board Chair Following Death of Robert Dutkowsky

Foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. is mourning the loss of its Board of Directors Chair Robert “Bob” Dutkowsky, who unexpectedly passed away in his home in Florida at the age of 69. Dutkowsky joined the US Foods board in January 2017, serving as board chair since February 2022, including executive chairman from May 2022 to January 2023.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce Bob’s passing,” said Dave Flitman, US Foods CEO. “Bob was a steadfast leader of our board, trusted mentor to me and thought partner to our esteemed board members. He provided sound advice and counsel, and contributed immense value to our company, our strategy and our people.”

Continued Flitman: “While I am deeply saddened by this news, I am also incredibly grateful for Bob’s leadership and friendship. On behalf of our board of directors, management team and associates, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bob’s family.”

The US Foods board has appointed David Tehle as board chair, effective immediately. Tehle has served as a director of US Foods since July 2016 and most recently as chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. He served as EVP and CFO of Dollar General Corp. from 2004 to 2015.

Prior to Dollar General, Tehle was CFO of Haggar Corporation from 1997 to 2004, and held finance positions at several companies, including Ryder System, Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc.

In February, US Foods agreed to acquire IWC Food Service, a broadline distributor based in Cookeville, Tenn. The transaction, part of US Foods’ tuck-in acquisition strategy, will enable the company to expand its reach into central Tennessee, where the company doesn’t currently have a distribution center.

US Foods partners with about 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. With 70 broadline locations and more than 90 cash-and-carry stores, the company and its 30,000 associates provide customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions.