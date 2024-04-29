NACDS Refreshes Board of Directors

Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart, was elected chair of the NACDS board during the group's annual meeting in Florida.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) is ushering in new leaders and members of its board of directors. Starting this term, the board will be chaired by Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart. He succeeds Mike Wysong, CEO of CARE Pharmacies.

Wysong remains on the board’s executive committee as a past chair. Other board officers include vice chair Rick Gates, SVP and chief pharmacy officer at Walgreen Co..; treasurer Dave Warner, president and CEO of KPH Healthcare Services; and executive committee member Karen Staniforth, chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid Corp.

RELATED: Legendary Leader Rob Walton Retiring from Walmart Board

“A compelling leader, Kevin Host will contribute mightily to NACDS’ vision for the next generation of thriving pharmacy care and retail health services,” noted Steven C. Anderson, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NACDS. “As a member of the NACDS board of directors, Kevin has helped guide complex discussions on priority issues that are vital to the entire NACDS membership — including pharmacy reimbursement, the emergence of retail health, and issues related to technology and innovation. Kevin brings a depth of experience and insights that continue to help shape the future focus of this industry. I look forward to his leadership as chair of NACDS.”

NACDS also added five new board members: