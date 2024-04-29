NACDS Refreshes Board of Directors

Mike Wysong is concluding his term as NACDS chairman but will stay on the executive committee.
Meanwhile, current board members Omer Gajial, EVP, chief merchandising and digital officer at Albertsons Cos., and Sharon Sternheim, president and CEO of Zitomer/Thriftway Drug Corp., were re-elected to three-year terms. Additionally, NACDS shared that its honorary board now includes Randy Edeker, who will formally retire and step down from his role as Hy-Vee chairman in July, and Brian Nightengale, who was president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. Both Edeker and Nightengale previously chaired the NACDS board.
NACDS is holding its annual meeting this week in Palm Beach, Fla. During the event, Wysong shared thoughts on his time spent leading the board. “Being the chair of NACDS was the honor of my life,” he told the audience. “All my visits were a gentle reminder that you provide the frame for our industry, our association and our painting of collaboration. You contribute through your products and services, and the way you offer them. Our association plays a critical role in shaping our future, and provides a clear strategy and roadmap while enabling everyone to participate in achieving our collective goals.”