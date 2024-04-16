Instacart Names Former Revlon CFO to Board of Directors

Grocery technology company Instacart has appointed to its board of directors former Revlon CFO Victoria Dolan, a seasoned financial expert and business leader with more than three decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods and retail industries. In other news, after years of service, Jeff Jordan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton, will retire from Instacart’s board of directors when their terms expire at the company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

“Victoria’s decades of experience and deep understanding of the CPG and retail industries will be invaluable as we continue to introduce new technology solutions for our partners,” noted Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of San Francisco-based Instacart. “We have a bold vision to build the technologies that power every single grocery transaction, and Victoria’s expertise will be an incredible asset as we continue to transform the grocery shopping experience. I also want to thank Jeff and Barry for their immeasurable contributions to Instacart. They both brought unparalleled expertise to our board of directors as we’ve grown and entered the public market, and we’re grateful for their years of support.”

Dolan’s professional experience encompasses strategic planning, finance, supply chain and operations across several prominent companies. She was CFO of Revlon for almost five years, and before that, she spent nearly 10 years at Colgate-Palmolive, during which time she was the company’s chief transformation officer, corporate controller and principal accounting officer, and Colgate-Palmolive Europe’s VP of finance and strategic planning. Prior to Colgate-Palmolive, Dolan held various management roles with Marriott International Inc. and The Coca-Cola Co. She currently sits on the board of directors for Stericycle, a company specializing in regulated waste management and compliance services, and advises nonprofits on financial matters.

“I’m thrilled to join Instacart’s board of directors,” said Dolan. “The CPG and retail industries have changed significantly over the last several decades, but never more so than over the last few years. In today’s business environment, companies in this space need a technology partner they can trust to continue to deliver for them and their customers in new ways — and I firmly believe that Instacart is that company. I’m looking forward to working with Fidji and the rest of the board of directors to bring this company’s ambitious vision to life.”

Jordan joined Instacart’s board of directors in 2014, advising the company from its early startup days through its public market debut in September 2023, while McCarthy joined the board in 2021, advising the company during a key period as it charted a path to sustained, profitable growth. Instacart anticipates that Dolan will succeed McCarthy as chair of the board’s audit committee, effective as of the 2024 stockholders meeting.

Along with Dolan, Jordan and McCarthy, Instacart’s board of directors includes Simo; Ravi Gupta, partner at Sequoia Capital; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Co.; Michael Moritz, former partner at Sequoia Capital; Lily Sarafan, co-founder and executive chair of The Key; Frank Slootman, chairman of Snowflake; and Daniel Sundheim, founder and CIO of D1 Capital Partners.

Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.