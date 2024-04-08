Country Life Changes Up Leadership Team

Dan Danai (left) is the new CFO at Country Life and Rob Robillard is now CEO.

Natural products company Country Life, which was acquired by a private equity firm last year, is making some changes to the c-suite. The Hauppauge, N.Y.-based business announced that Rob Robillard is taking on the role of CEO and Dan Danai is the new CFO.

Robillard’s CPG and retail background includes leadership positions at Ben & Jerry’s, L’Oreal and Living Proof. Most recently, he served as chief merchandising officer at HSN. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Northeastern University.

Danai joins Country Life from a CFO role at Pangea Holdings. His extensive financial background includes other CFO stints at JUST Goods, Medinol and 012 Global, and a regional CFO job at Eli Lilly.

“The entire Country Life team is delighted to have our new leaders help take us to the next level,” said Donna Iannucci, chief marketing and sales officer at Country Life. “We have enjoyed the great fortune of being an early player in this industry and have built impressive brands with extensive distribution. All three portfolio brands have growth rates that outpace industry trends year-over-year in both the brick-and mortar natural industry, and with e-commerce retail. Rob and Dan’s collective expertise and vision will be instrumental in shaping our future trajectory and driving further sustainable growth.”

The new leaders said they are eager to continue the momentum. “The company's legacy of excellence and its commitment to innovation present compelling opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to capitalize on these opportunities and drive value for our customers and stakeholders both with our existing brands and future acquisitions,” remarked Robillard.

Added Danai: “Working with a company that has a decades-long reputation for excellence and innovation is an exciting opportunity for me. Together with Rob Robillard and the management teams at all three brands, I am confident we can navigate the evolving landscape of the wellness and beauty industries and achieve our growth objectives.” “

Founded in 1971, Country Life’s family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem protein powders and sports nutrition and Desert Essence personal care.