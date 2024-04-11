Giant Eagle Unveils New Headquarters in Pennsylvania

After several months of renovations, Giant Eagle Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11 to welcome 400 team members and community leaders to its new headquarters at the Cranberry Woods Business Park in Cranberry, Pa.

The food retailer announced in December its plan to move its corporate headquarters about 27 miles from its original home base in O’Hara Township, Pa., to the business park in Cranberry. Giant Eagle decided to make its move to help accommodate a new hybrid in-office work mode. The company is transitioning away from years of remote corporate work imposed by the pandemic.

Corporate staffers in the new office will now work on a hybrid basis, spending specific days in the office while working in a remote environment or in a store or distribution center on other days.

The 100,000-square-foot four-story HQ building is located just off Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, maximizing convenience for team members traveling to and from Giant Eagle locations throughout its five-state operating region.

Some of the amenities in the new office space include an on-site gym, walking and jogging trails, and an on-site cafeteria.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony featured a $25,000 donation to Cranberry Township to support Powell Farm. Powell Farm is a 71-acre property recently acquired by Cranberry Township to serve as an educational space for residents and educational institutions. The farm is a living, active monument to the Township’s 200-year history in agriculture and is designed to serve as a community farm to address the more than 17% of families in the community living below the poverty line.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to the atrium foyer of the new building for the unveiling of a CANstruction sculpture in the shape of a tiered cake. Giant Eagle collected cans to make the structure, which will stay in Cranberry for a few weeks before being moved to The Mall a Robinson to be part of the 2024 CANstruction Pittsburgh event.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.