Instacart Expands Delivery Options for Modern Workforce

Water coolers, vending machines and front-desk fruit baskets are as much in the past as the collective 9-to-5 work lifestyle. To meet the needs of an evolving workplace, Instacart is teaming up with a company called Sharebite to provide employees with fresh groceries and tasty snacks while they are working in the office on a full-time or hybrid basis or doing tasks at home.

Through this partnership, companies who are members of the Sharebite meal benefits platform can now sign up for a complimentary one-year Instacart Business account. Essentially, businesses give their employees a meal allowance in the form of a Visa card that can be spent on an Instacart order from a grocery store or, if they choose, on a restaurant delivery service. In addition to providing sustenance for individual workers, companies can offer an allowance for ordering communal food, whether it’s stocking the office kitchen or serving meals and snacks at an onsite meeting or event.

There is a corporate responsibility aspect to this employee benefit, too. For every meal ordered on its platform, Sharebite donates a meal to Feeding America to help alleviate hunger in local communities.

[Read more: “Instacart Debuts Program to Help DC Families Access More Fresh Produce”]

"Our alliance with Instacart represents the coming together of two mission-driven companies focused on food access, both in the workplace, as well as in our communities," explained Dilip Rao, Sharebite CEO and co-founder. "This partnership extends our ability to deliver a world-class customer experience to our growing roster of hundreds of best-in-class corporate and enterprise clients."

Andrew Nodes, VP and general manager for Instacart business and supply chain, said that the program is another way for Instacart to meet consumers' needs wherever they are. "Instacart's mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together. With this partnership, this ethos comes to life through both Sharebite's mission-driven commitment to food security with meal donation matching, as well as the ability for companies to feed their employees with the groceries and snacks they love from Instacart, whether they're in the office, remote or hybrid," he said.

As a new year approaches, the workplace looks different than it did before the pandemic. According to a recent Gallup poll, only two in 10 employees are working entirely on site, while three in 10 are working only remotely and five in 10 are working on a hybrid level.

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.