Rich Products Expanding Tennessee Manufacturing Ops

Officials of multinational food product corporation Rich Products, along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter, have revealed that Rich’s will invest $27 million to expand production at its Morristown, Tenn., manufacturing facility. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Rich’s will create 51 new manufacturing jobs in the state’s Hamblen County, bringing its total headcount throughout Tennessee to nearly 1,400 people.

The expansion of the Morristown facility will add 2,400 square feet of space, which will directly support stepped-up production of its growing bakery business, serving national and regional grocery and club retailers. The project is expected to wrap up in September 2024, with hiring slated to begin in June of this year.

Rich’s has a deep footprint across Tennessee, operating a network of manufacturing facilities, including two plants in Morristown, which currently employ 650 workers.

“Tennessee is shaped by companies like Rich’s that choose to invest in our state,” said Lee. “I thank this family-owned and -operated brand for its commitment to creating greater opportunity for our skilled workforce and look forward to seeing the positive impact these jobs have on the quality of life in Morristown and Hamblen County.”

“More than 40,000 Tennesseans are employed by food and agriculture companies, and Rich’s investment in our state will directly support this growing sector,” added McWhorter. “We are proud to have Rich’s in Tennessee and believe Morristown and Hamblen County will continue to be the ideal location for this company’s success.”

“We continue to invest heavily in our U.S. manufacturing footprint to create unparalleled value for our customers and opportunities for our people,” noted Kevin Spratt, president, U.S. Canada Region at Rich’s. “As a proud member of the Tennessee community for nearly 50 years, we’re excited about what this expansion project will do for our business and the region. Not only are we expanding our team and creating jobs, but we’re adding production capacity to support our cake and cupcake business, which has seen a significant influx in demand. It is a true win-win for the community, our customers and consumers as a whole.”

Rich’s was founded in 1945, and operates across more than 100 countries, employing about 13,000 people worldwide.