Rich’s Taps Industry Leader to Head Up R&D and FSQA

Rich Products, Inc. has tapped an industry veteran to lead some key functions. The family-owned food company has brought on Tracey Ziener as EVP, chief R&D and food safety quality assurance officer.

Ziener brings more than 28 years of experience to the role. She joins Rich’s executive team from Mars, where she most recently served as VP of R&D for the global chocolate business. While at Mars, she worked across confectionary, gum, pet care and food categories spearheading development for iconic brands like M&M, Milky Way and Pedigree.

A native of the United Kingdom, Ziener earned a doctorate in chemistry from Edinburgh Napier University and a bachelor’s degree in applied chemistry from Heriot-Watt University. She is a chartered member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a chartered chemist and chartered scientist, has contributed to several publications and has six patents.