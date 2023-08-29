Rich’s Taps Industry Leader to Head Up R&D and FSQA

“Innovation is at the core of who we are as a company. It’s what we were founded on 78 years ago,” said CEO Richard Ferranti. “Tracey’s strong leadership, technical skills and unique ability to build highly effective global R&D teams, will enhance that focus on innovation, helping us to drive growth and deliver greater value to our customers.”
Ziener, in turn, said she is looking forward to leveraging her background and global experience in the creation and delivery of new products, packaging and tech platforms in her new capacity. “Rich’s has a long history of pioneering many of the food industry’s game-changing products. I’m excited to join a forward-thinking company that is passionate about innovation and is delivering unique solutions to customers around the world,” she declared.
Rich’s has continued to focus on R&D. Earlier this month, the company launched On Top Oat Milk Soft Whip, a whipped topping made with plant-based oat milk.
Based in Buffalo, N.Y., Rich's offers a product portfolio that includes pizza crust, cake icings and sweet starters, beverages, desserts and other culinary solutions.