Lipari Foods Names New CFO

Lipari Foods has appointed Zachary “Zac” Gordon its next CFO. Gordon will succeed Dave Littleson, who revealed earlier this year that he was retiring. According to Warren, Mich.-based Lipari Foods, Gordon’s leadership and insights will bolster the company’s financial operations and play a key role in its growth.

“Zac is a proven finance executive and is a great addition to our leadership team,” noted Lipari Foods CEO Thom Lipari. “With his strong strategic acumen, broad skill set and shared understanding of our commitment to our customers, he is poised to play an essential role in steering our financial direction and contributing to our continued growth and success.”

Gordon brings to the company extensive experience in operational finance, financial planning and analysis, financial intelligence, accounting, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. His most recent role was EVP and CFO at Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Joyson Safety Systems (JSS). Before JSS, Gordon spent more than seven years as CFO and VP of finance – advanced safety and user experience segment at Dublin, Ireland-based automotive technology supplier Aptiv PLC. Earlier in his career, Gordon worked for more than 14 years at SPX Corp. in various financial leadership positions, among them VP of corporate finance and VP of mergers and acquisitions.

Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree in business, with a focus on accounting, from Western Michigan University and holds a certified public accountant (CPA) certificate.

Founded in 1963, Lipari Foods is an independent “perimeter of the store” distributor, delivering a wide range of bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, grocery, international specialty, foodservice, confectionery and convenience food and beverage products to 14,000-plus customers in 32 states.

Recently, Lipari Foods joined forces with Baroody Imports Inc. a wholesale distributor of Middle Eastern foods, with the shared aim of becoming the dominant distributor of Middle Eastern foods in the United States, and reached an agreement to acquire Comercializadora Del Midwest (CDM), a provider of Central and South American specialty items, to expand its portfolio of international products, as well as its distribution footprint in the Midwest.