Shipt Names Chief Technology and Product Officer

In a strategic move intended to bolster its leadership team and drive product innovation, retail tech provider Shipt has appointed Smrutha Ipparthi chief technology and product officer.

Ipparthi, who was a leader in Shipt’s technology organization before becoming the company’s chief product officer (CPO), will take on an expanded role in shaping the company’s user experience and infrastructure, aligning product development with new technological advancements, and improving the overall experience for customers, shoppers and partners. She will also guide the integration of technology solutions throughout the company’s operations, making use of emerging technologies to optimize processes and implementing strategic initiatives to enhance the digital shopping experience.

“As we continue evolving Shipt as a leading technology retail brand, Smrutha’s ability to drive technological advancements that further cement Shipt’s status as an industry leader will be instrumental to our growth,” noted Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. “With [her] unique combination of expertise in e-commerce and operational excellence, as well as experience driving product innovation, we’re thrilled to see what our team will accomplish under her leadership.”

As CPO, Ipparthi led the development of such successful product offerings as the recently introduced student membership model, which enables budget-restricted college students to take advantage of same-day delivery. She also played a key role in developing Shipt’s Summit Seeker Program, an initiative that incentivizes shoppers to provide exceptional service through an industry-leading gas cashback offer, $50 in grocery credits, wellness perks and more.

“One of the best parts about working at Shipt is seeing the bright, kind minds of our community work together to achieve great success within our industry while prioritizing the experiences of Shipt’s customers, partners and shoppers,” said Ipparthi. “I’m extremely proud of the work the team is doing to continue bringing our customers delight in every delivery, and I look forward to what we will accomplish next.”

In her expanded role, Smrutha will continue to report directly to Witherspoon, contributing to Shipt’s long-term strategic direction and playing a major role in ensuring the company’s continued leadership in the retail tech sector.

With offices in Birmingham, Ala., and San Francisco, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.