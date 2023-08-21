F&S Taps Jay Schneider for Key Sales Role

F&S Fresh Foods has named Jay Schneider director of sales operations. In this newly-created role, retail veteran Schneider will work to improve sales and boost awareness of the company’s offerings and capacities.

Schneider comes to the family-owned and operated fresh food maker from Pacific Trellis Fruit, where he was head of sales for the East Coast region. He spent 25 years at Acme Markets, working his way up from produce and floral specialist to produce director and director of merchandising for the Mid-Atlantic region that's now part of Albertsons Cos. He also played a key role at the former German startup delivery service Gorillas as head of buying for the U.S. market.

“We are excited to have Jay Schneider join F&S Fresh Foods family as director of sales operations, as we know he will bring incredible expertise to his new role. I am confident that as a seasoned professional and a passionate produce expert, he will bring his knowledge to assist our team in all facets of conventional supermarket merchandising, and as a proven team leader will help propel F&S's business operations to new heights,” said Sam Pipitone, the company's president and CEO.

Schneider said he is ready to leverage his industry experience at F&S Fresh Foods. “I’m really looking forward to bringing a solid retail perspective across the sales and marketing teams and excited to be involved in the product development side so that it brings a cohesiveness to our customers,” he remarked.

Based in Vineland, N.J., F&S Fresh Foods is a 40-year-old business that processes over 100 million pounds of product annually for retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The products are sold under private label, licensed brands, and the company’s own brands, Sam’s Fresh Salsa and newly launched Garden Pure line. F&S Fresh Foods’ sister companies include Pipco Transportation, a truck operation that delivers products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 60,000-square-foot warehouse with capabilities that include blast freezing and frozen storage.