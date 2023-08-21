Coborn’s President and COO to Retire; Successor Named

Coborn’s Inc. President and COO Dave Meyer, has revealed that he will retire from the company, effective Dec. 31.

“Dave has been an instrumental force and leader that has brought Coborn’s, Inc. to the next level,” noted Coborn’s Chairman and CEO Chris Coborn. “He has always delivered a strong and strategic vision to our organization and has played a vital role in implementing high-level operational standards, people development and our brand promise vision, as well as being a tremendous steward of our company culture. It’s these qualities that have made Dave an invaluable leader for Coborn’s.”

Meyer joined Coborn’s in 1985 as an evening shift manager in Mason City, Iowa. Throughout his career, he has held such roles as store manager; deli buyer and supervisor; district manager; VP of operations; SVP of operations with oversight for store ops, merchandising, marketing and human resources; and EVP, before taking on his current position in January 2021. Following his retirement, Meyer will remain a member of Coborn’s board of directors.

David Best has joined the company as COO and as a member of the Coborn’s board of directors. Upon Meyer’s retirement at the end of 2023, Best will succeed him. Best joins Coborn’s from Minneapolis-based General Mills, where he was the head of omnichannel for North America. While at General Mills, he led an extensive transformation of the e-commerce business leading to more than $1 billion in growth, an increase in market share and improved profitability. Previously, he spent 19 years at Minneapolis-based Target in such areas as merchandising, supply chain and business development. Best earned an economics degree from Carleton College and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

“The unparalleled experience that David brings to Coborn’s will have a notable impact on our organization,” said Coborn. “I look forward to working with him and the things we’ll accomplish to enhance our guests’ shopping experience, company growth and in serving the communities where we operate.”

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s currently has nearly 10,000 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods banners, as well as fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations. The company also operates its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Coborn’s was also recognized by Progressive Grocer Magazine as one of the Top 10 Regional Grocers in the United States in 2023.