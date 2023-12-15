Consumers Gravitating Toward Casual, Food-Centric Gatherings

According a survey from Rich's, food served at small, casual at-home gatherings has not only become a catalyst for discovery, but also an enticement for attendance and a conversation starter.

Food company Rich Products Corp., also known as Rich’s, recently released its 2023 shopper insight study that found small food-centric gatherings with grazable options are continuing to rise in popularity among consumers, with 79% of those surveyed saying that they often try new and interesting foods during these times. Further, the trend toward small home-based social gatherings has persisted post-pandemic, with more than 58% preferring more intimate gatherings over large events.

While the move to casual gatherings predates the COVID-19 pandemic, this tendency has accelerated and evolved from larger special social occasions where food is present to small entertainment-focused gatherings centered on TV shows, sports games and game nights, where food is a social catalyst. According to Rich’s survey, food served at these events has not only become a catalyst for discovery, but also an enticement for attendance and a conversation starter.

“Over time, home entertaining has shifted away from formal dinner parties to more casual social events with smaller, bite-sized food options, which not only impacts food and beverage buying behaviors, but also manifests in how and where people gather at home,” noted Amanda Buonopane, senior manager of strategic insights at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Rich’s. “For example, we’re seeing the ‘disappearing dining room’ trend among the younger generation. They prefer open floor plans with more flexibility for guests to grab a snack while socializing around the kitchen island.”

Additional findings from the study include the following: